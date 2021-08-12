Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 19,641 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Equinix worth $132,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $806.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $815.14. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,484. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

