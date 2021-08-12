Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,108,547 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10,186.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Restaurant Brands International worth $137,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

