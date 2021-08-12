Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 293,070 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of General Motors worth $123,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

