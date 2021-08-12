Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 451,464 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 9.03% of Dine Brands Global worth $138,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

