Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $123,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of ADI opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

