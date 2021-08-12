Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.20% of Calix worth $126,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

