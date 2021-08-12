Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of Garmin worth $144,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $21,755,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $12,685,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.49. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

