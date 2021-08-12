Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1,240.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.88% of The Timken worth $114,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken Company has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $445,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,502.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,935 shares of company stock worth $3,994,466 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

