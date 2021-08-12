Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.83% of Silicon Laboratories worth $125,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $158.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.86.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

