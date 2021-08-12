Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.30% of Masonite International worth $145,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $39,869,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

