Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,423 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.65% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $128,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,586,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,035 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.