Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 118,175 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.39% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $115,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.