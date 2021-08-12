Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 155,869 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 155,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $145,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

