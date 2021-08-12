Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 159,458 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.82% of Leidos worth $117,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

