Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 31,301 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,301 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Dominion Energy worth $121,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

