Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,815 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.87% of Kontoor Brands worth $125,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KTB stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

