Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LNT opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

