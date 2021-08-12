Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allianz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
