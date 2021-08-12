Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL remained flat at $$27.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

