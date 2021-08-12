Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.0466 on Top Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $14,142.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00143836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00152598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,294.05 or 0.99859524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00868707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

