Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Purchases $17,555.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $17,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 207,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,417. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.