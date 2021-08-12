Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Purchases $17,555.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $17,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 207,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,417. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
