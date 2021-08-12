Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,446. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $644.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $10,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.