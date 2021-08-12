Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TKNO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 2,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,145. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.