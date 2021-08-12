Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,767.78. 39,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,605.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.