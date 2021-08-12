Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $18.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,535.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

