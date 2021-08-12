Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $18.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,535.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

