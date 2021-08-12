Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85. 16,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 122,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 286,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

