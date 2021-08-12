Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Raised to $30.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Altimmune stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $428.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

