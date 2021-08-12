Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALS. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

ALS stock opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.43 million and a P/E ratio of -60.94. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

