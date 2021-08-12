Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 154,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,170,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Get Amarin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.52 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth $62,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.