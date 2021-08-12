Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,305.89. 88,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,476.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

