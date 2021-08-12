Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 9.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,296.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,476.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

