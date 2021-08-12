Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,299.94. 95,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,476.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

