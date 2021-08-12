Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $3,293.70. The company had a trading volume of 100,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,476.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

