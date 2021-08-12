AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. 419,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,679,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,264,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $245,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 220.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

