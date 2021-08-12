AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 6.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 1,515,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,679,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.16.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

