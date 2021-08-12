AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 76.23% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMC. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:AMC opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

