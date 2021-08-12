Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.44

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTB shares. Truist upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $916.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.