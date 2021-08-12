Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.82. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

