American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.19.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AEO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 201,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

