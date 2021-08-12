American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,408. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,262 shares of company stock worth $1,747,935. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

