American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.45. 334,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

