American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $168.50. 81,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

