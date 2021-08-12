American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.20.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.79.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

