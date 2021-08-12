American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APEI. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.