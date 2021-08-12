American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Argus

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Argus from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

AMT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.54. 3,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.41. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

