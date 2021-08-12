American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

AMWL stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

