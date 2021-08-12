American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

