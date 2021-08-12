Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -141.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.