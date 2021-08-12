Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,297 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,969.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 510,671 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

